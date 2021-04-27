Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.16. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

