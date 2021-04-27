Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.81 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARE opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

