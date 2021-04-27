Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA opened at $232.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.58. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $629.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

