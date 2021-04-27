Alien Worlds Reaches Market Cap of $266.83 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $266.83 million and $54.50 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,148,954,946 coins and its circulating supply is 831,145,758 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

