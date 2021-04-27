Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.77.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $617.24 on Monday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $192.41 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,198,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

