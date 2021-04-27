Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,228,000.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 75,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,707. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

