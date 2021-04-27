Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

ARLP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 714,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,227. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

