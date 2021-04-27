Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

