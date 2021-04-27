Allianz’s (ALIZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $26.21 on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

