AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALVR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $127,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

