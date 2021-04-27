Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock valued at $276,886,471 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

SQ opened at $255.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average is $220.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.99, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

