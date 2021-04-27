Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,596 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

