Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

