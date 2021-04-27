Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.33, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $680.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,071.00 to $974.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

