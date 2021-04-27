Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $179.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

