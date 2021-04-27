Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

MGV opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

