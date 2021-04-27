Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.25 on Tuesday, hitting $2,310.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,898.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

