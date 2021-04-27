Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,219.26.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,324.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,144.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

