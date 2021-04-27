Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $2,600.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,326.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,341.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,898.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

