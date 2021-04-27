Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Increased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,154. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

