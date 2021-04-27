AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Get AltaGas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $17.91 on Monday. AltaGas has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.