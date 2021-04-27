Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

