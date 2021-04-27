Altria Group (MO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MO opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

