American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

