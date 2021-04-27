American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,497. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

