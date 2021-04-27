American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $4,302,684.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66.

Shares of AMWL opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

