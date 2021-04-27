Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $6.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

