Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $255.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.01. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

