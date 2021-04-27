Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 172,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

