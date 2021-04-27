Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $347,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,944 shares of company stock worth $10,985,555. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 282,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

