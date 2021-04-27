Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.74. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,174,000 after acquiring an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $458.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average of $360.77. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $201.89 and a twelve month high of $460.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.