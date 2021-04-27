Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.79. Incyte posted earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

INCY opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

