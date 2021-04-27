Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce $55.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.21 million to $56.52 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $52.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $4,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. 85,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,054. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $650.62 million, a PE ratio of -167.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

