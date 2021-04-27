Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.94. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $9.55 on Tuesday, hitting $495.66. 6,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,565. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $425.02 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.83 and a 200-day moving average of $539.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,825,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

