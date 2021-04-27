Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $21.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

PCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 in the last ninety days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

