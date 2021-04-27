Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after buying an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

