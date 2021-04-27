Analysts Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce $54.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $223.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $225.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $266.77 million, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $275.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,650. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.