Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.37.

Wix.com stock opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.99. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,182,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.