Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

AEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 1,096,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,755. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Aeva Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.