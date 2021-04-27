Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings per share of $4.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.24. Capital One Financial reported earnings of ($3.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $16.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $18.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $139.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

