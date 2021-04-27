Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.33 Million

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post $929.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.70 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $874.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

