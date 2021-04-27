Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.19. 15,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.