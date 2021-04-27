Analysts Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MedAvail.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price target on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDVL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $418.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

