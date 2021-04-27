Analysts Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce sales of $165.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.28 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $659.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

