Analysts Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce $10.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $10.51 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.05 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.84 billion to $49.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.