Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.77. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,845. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

