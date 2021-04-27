Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.93 Million

Brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report $709.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.32 million and the highest is $732.90 million. Visteon reported sales of $643.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.25. Visteon has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

