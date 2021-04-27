Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00.

4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $116.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $116.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/23/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

3/18/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 309,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,248. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

