Analysts Set Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) PT at $52.73

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.54. 2,455,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

