Analysts Set Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Target Price at $37.00

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CATM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 522,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $74,035.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.